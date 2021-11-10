Briscoes Defending GCW Tag Team Titles At ROH Honor For All

Ring of Honor has announced that the Briscoes will defend the GCW Tag Team Titles against Effy and AJ Gray at ROH Honor For All. The event will be exclusive to HonorClub subscribers and happens on November 14.

Jay and Mark Briscoe shocked the wrestling world last month when they crashed a Game Changer Wrestling show to issue a challenge to GCW Tag Team Champions Mance Warner and Matthew Justice of Second Gear Crew. The brothers from Sandy Fork, Del., went on to win the belts at a GCW event a couple weeks later.

The Briscoes’ first title defense will be against GCW’s Effy and AJ Gray, who are looking to bring the belts back to the SGC faction. The match will take place on the Briscoes’ home turf as part of Honor For All, an HonorClub exclusive, on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Winning their 12th ROH World Tag Team Title remains the Briscoes’ main goal. They’re currently ranked No. 4 in ROH’s tag team division and are 6-1 since putting their differences aside and getting back on the same page.

However, the Briscoes also want to prove that they’re the best tag team in all of pro wrestling. So when Warner and Justice said no one could beat them, the Briscoes took it personally.

Effy and Gray, who will both be making their ROH debuts, enter the match as the underdogs, but the duo shouldn’t be underestimated. The entertaining Effy is one of the most in-demand wrestlers on the independent circuit and Gray is a former GCW Champion

Will the Briscoes remain GCW Tag Team Champions? Or will Effy and AJ Gray pull off the upset?

Join us on HonorClub to find out!

HONOR FOR ALL

HONORCLUB EXCLUSIVE

SUNDAY, NOV. 14, 7 P.M. EASTERN

NO-DISQUALIFICATION MATCH

ROH WORLD CHAMPION BANDIDO vs. DEMONIC FLAMITA

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS DRAGON LEE & KENNY KING OF LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE vs. THE OGK (MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT)

GCW TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. EFFY & AJ GRAY

BRODY KING vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM

TRACY WILLIAMS vs. TAYLOR RUST

TRISH ADORA vs. HOLIDEAD vs. QUINN McKAY vs. VITA VONSTARR