Britt Baker Says AEW Values Women’s Wrestling Just As Much As Men’s Wrestling

Following her win at AEW Double or Nothing last night, Britt Baker spoke to the media and discussed how much AEW values women’s wrestling, the importance of women main eventing shows, and more. Highlights and the full video are below.

On how much AEW values women’s wrestling: “They value women’s wrestling just as much as they do the men’s wrestling. The women superstars are featured and showcased just as much as the men superstars. And I think that, setting that stage for equality in wrestling, the fans have no choice, they’re going to remember and they’re going to get excited for it. I think we’re really lucky to be here in AEW.”

On women getting a chance to main event shows: “Absolutely, I just think giving them a stage, a showcase, time, that’s all you need, because women’s wrestling is amazing right now. There’s so many fantastic, amazing women’s wrestlers across the world. Give them a stage, let them show you what they can do, and they will.”