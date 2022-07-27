Britt Baker on Paige Possibly Joining AEW, Why She’s a Big Fan of Her Work

– Speaking to Riju Dasgupta for Sportskeeda, AEW star Britt Baker discussed former WWE Superstar Paige, aka Saraya Knight, and why she’s a huge fan of hers. Below are some highlights (via Sportskeeda and WrestlingInc.com):

On Paige possibly joining AEW: “I think AEW could be the right place for anybody, really. We have such a good platform, we have such good coaches, we have the best fans in the world.”

Britt Baker on Paige: “I’m a huge fan of Paige. I love her. I love her mom. I’ve wrestled her mom before actually. But she’s such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all and she’s still, pardon my swearing, but she’s such a bad b***h and she has that everything roll off your back energy.”

On why she likes watching Paige in the ring: “You can’t get to her. You know what I’m saying? She holds her head high and her in a wrestling ring again, if I’m not in the match, I want to be ringside watching it because she was one of my favorites to watch. Her energy. I mean she would come out and do the sideways skip up the ramp. It made me so excited. I used to play her entrance music in my car. So, I’m a big fan.”

As previously reported, Paige parted ways with WWE earlier this month.