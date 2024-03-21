– Dr. Britt Baker took to social media to shut down a false rumor, attributed to F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer, claiming that the veteran women’s wrestlers were upset with the amount Mercedes Mone is getting paid to sign with the company.

Britt Baker wrote on her account, “This is a fake Facebook post you dumb f***. Excuse my language, Trips. You can all post your apologies in the comments below. ⬇️⬇️⬇️” You can view the comments she shared via her X account below.