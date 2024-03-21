wrestling / News

Britt Baker Shuts Down False Rumor Being Spread About Mercedes Mone in AEW

March 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mercedes Mone AEW, Britt Baker Image Credit: AEW

– Dr. Britt Baker took to social media to shut down a false rumor, attributed to F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer, claiming that the veteran women’s wrestlers were upset with the amount Mercedes Mone is getting paid to sign with the company.

Britt Baker wrote on her account, “This is a fake Facebook post you dumb f***. Excuse my language, Trips. You can all post your apologies in the comments below. ⬇️⬇️⬇️” You can view the comments she shared via her X account below.

