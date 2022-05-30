Britt Baker Wins Women’s Owen Hart Tournament At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)

We have a Royal Couple in AEW, as Britt Baker joined Adam Cole as the two winners of the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments at AEW Double Or Nothing. Baker defeated Ruby Soho at tonight’s show to win the finals of the women’s tournament.

After the match, Cole and Baker were given title belts by Martha Hart, and the Owen Hart Cup was shown off. The two were referred to as the “King and Queen of Harts.”

You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.