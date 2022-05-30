wrestling / News
Britt Baker Wins Women’s Owen Hart Tournament At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)
We have a Royal Couple in AEW, as Britt Baker joined Adam Cole as the two winners of the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments at AEW Double Or Nothing. Baker defeated Ruby Soho at tonight’s show to win the finals of the women’s tournament.
After the match, Cole and Baker were given title belts by Martha Hart, and the Owen Hart Cup was shown off. The two were referred to as the “King and Queen of Harts.”
You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.
Shotgun dropkick by @realrubysoho! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/rug07wQhz3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Dr @realbrittbaker with a hard elbow strike flattening @realrubysoho! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/N5fwRMz1bv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@realrubysoho giving it her all in this #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Finals Match! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/GBVEzJAO8a
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Will the LockJaw get it done for Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD tonight?! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/8jXifzi7Hc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Can the Sharpshooter get the job done here tonight for @realrubysoho?? Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/kwjwNkmRLB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
The Founder of the #OwenHart Foundation, Dr. Martha Hart is here at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! pic.twitter.com/qrjtwtccRb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Paul Reportedly Looking For Former WWE Star For His Boxing Promotion
- Ahmed Johnson on Altercation With The Rock in WWE, Nearly Leading The Nation of Domination
- Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid