Brock Lesnar Announces He Will Enter Royal Rumble Match at #1
January 6, 2020 | Posted by
– Brock Lesnar is the latest entrant into the Royal Rumble, announcing that he will enter the match at #1. Lesnar and Paul Heyman appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw, with Heyman announcing that Lesnar would take on every challenger that wants him by entering the Rumble at the first spot. You can see video from the segment below.
Lesnar joins Roman Reigns as the only announced competitors for the Rumble as of now. The show takes place on January 26th from Houston, Texas and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card after the show.
.@HeymanHustle just revealed on #RAW that the #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar is entering the Men's #RoyalRumble Match as the NUMBER ONE ENTRANT! pic.twitter.com/bzB6iqj9RW
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2020
