Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! Sorry I missed you guys last week, I was in the process of moving to another city. I hate it! Ok, I’m kidding. I’m just so damned spoiled. Prior to my move, my job was four minutes away, my super market was about five, the mall was about seven, and my favorite bar was in walking distance. Now ALL of those are more than fifteen minutes away except for the super market. Big woop.

And in almost record time, my exclamation of being sorry for missing last week is eradicated as I am reminded that last week was the wedding of Lana and Lashley.

Brock Lesnar is here tonight to remind us that we do, in fact, have a Heavyweight Champion, and he does, in fact, work for the WWE. Heyman out the gate, calling everyone “bitches.”

He wants to kick off the new decade by making history. Apparently, Brock has been wondering who will challenge him at the Royal Rumble, and Heyman asked him who he thought was worthy. Brock, of course, replied with a big ol bowl of no one. Not one single member of the RAW, Smackdown, or NXT roster that is man enough, let alone worthy enough of sharing the spotlight with Brock Lesnar. Because of this, Brock will do something as unprecedented and “First Time Ever.”

How bout a dream match? How about every single solitary challenger that wants Brock can have Brock. Brock hereby enters the Royal Rumble. Not only will he enter…he will enter at Number ONE. Brock will win. And it’s not a prediction; it’s a spoiler.

Commentary talk about Heyman and Brock, then Brock and Heyman walk in ront of the cam. Heyman stands by with King and tells him to talk nice.

We head to the backstage area where Rey cuts a promo in Spanish, drowned out by Brock’s music, giving us a complete sense of apathy for what he’s saying.

Rey claims he has days left, not years, and wants to thank his son. He loves him, and thanks for convincing him and competing against the top of the top. He then tells Andrade that he doesn’t deserve to rep Latinos. He’s taking the title back. Right now.

Match 1: United States Championship Match

Rey Mysterio vs Andrade

We start with Rey sending Andrade out quickly. He hits a kick, rolls him back in, and covers for 1. Rey sends Andrade over the top rope, holds onto the heads, Andrade lands on his feet, Rey is on his shoulders, he rolls forward and sends Andrade into the steps head first. Rey to the top rope. He flies. DROPKICK from Andrade mid air!

We come back to Rey kicking Andrade in the face. Rey blocks a right. Another. He gets another, and another .Whip is reversed , but Rey hops up and hurricanrana’s Andrade into the corner. Rey rushes the corner, Andrade sends him up and over. Elbow from Rey. Seated senton from Rey. Goes for a springboard moonsault, Andrade catches him, Rey swings for a Tornado DDT. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Andrade goes for the stomp off the corner, but Rey dodges and Andrade hurts himself on the mat. Rey slides through the bottom and splashes. Andrade sends Rey back in the ring, covers, gets a two, and then hits the three suplexes. Crowd boos. Rey is pissed. He goes Super Saiyan and gets a cover on Andrade for the win. The ref counts the 1, 2, 3, but Zelina had put Andrade’s boot on the bottom rope at the count of 2. Ref realizes it as Rey’s music hits and we head to break befuddled.