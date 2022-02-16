Brock Lesnar Explains Why He Likes to Keep to Himself, His History of Being Nervous and Awkward Around People

– During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar discussed his struggles in being in front of live audiences and his history of being nervous and awkward around people. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lesnar on the strain of performing in front of a live audience and getting nervous and awkward around people: “I have a total crash after being in front of audiences. Like, I go hibernate in Saskatchewan. Like, my downers – like, the anxiety from that – like, takes me a few days to recover. Forever, yeah it’s been that way. Like, I used to be on – have big wrestling matches in high school and – like, to come down from big arenas it’s like, I get nervous around people and I’m awkward as f*ck. Yeah, but I’m putting on a show.”

Brock Lesnar on why he likes to keep to himself: “Like I’ve got to go through all this thing, and that’s just who I am. And I like to go and just get away from the people. And it’s not that I dislike people. I mean, it’s not been that way, but some people, yeah, I don’t like. I just like to be left the f*ck alone, and because I’m like – like, I’m in front of an audience then it just exhausts me. And so I’ve got to go and like, recharge up.”

On coming from a family of fighters: “The Lesnar family were fighters. And so I grew up six years younger than my two older brothers who were getting out of jail on Monday mornings to go to school because of street fights and you know. So I grew up with that stigma. We went to street dances, I went there to fight. That’s what we did. That’s what I did, anyway. And then it was girls after that and maybe I’ll have a couple of drinks.”