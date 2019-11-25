Brock Lesnar Retains WWE Championship Against Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series (Pics, Video)

– He put up a good fight and got his revenge, but Rey Mysterio didn’t leave Survivor Series with Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship. Lesnar defeated Rey Mysterio to retain his championship at the PPV; you can see pics and video from the match below.

The match saw Mysterio make use of his pipe to be the difference-maker, and at one point Dominick came out to try and offer to throw in the towel to help his dad. Lesnar refused and attacked, but that gave Mysterio the chance to low blow which Dominick followed with one of his own. A pair of frog splashes from son and father and double pin got a two-count, and then Lesnar took out both and pinned Mysterio with an F-5 for the pinfall.