Brock Lesnar Retains WWE Championship Against Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series (Pics, Video)
– He put up a good fight and got his revenge, but Rey Mysterio didn’t leave Survivor Series with Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship. Lesnar defeated Rey Mysterio to retain his championship at the PPV; you can see pics and video from the match below.
The match saw Mysterio make use of his pipe to be the difference-maker, and at one point Dominick came out to try and offer to throw in the towel to help his dad. Lesnar refused and attacked, but that gave Mysterio the chance to low blow which Dominick followed with one of his own. A pair of frog splashes from son and father and double pin got a two-count, and then Lesnar took out both and pinned Mysterio with an F-5 for the pinfall.
Dial it up. 6️⃣1️⃣9️⃣@reymysterio wants to take what's most important to @BrockLesnar tonight, the #WWEChampionship! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/KwtvBCwfbj
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
.@HeymanHustle leads his BEAST into yet another battle.#SurvivorSeries @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/yM8gSPikou
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
The #WWEChampionship is on the line.
There are #NoHoldsBarred.
And it's LIVE RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #SurvivorSeries @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/UyO275Wp52
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 25, 2019
He's not playin' around.#SurvivorSeries #WWEChampionship @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/Ht3ZeBS3pK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
This has escalated quickly…#SurvivorSeries #WWEChampionship @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/6N7x0rkyfR
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
Get out of there NOW, @35_dominik.#SurvivorSeries #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/P9gle5wwda
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
DOUBLE 619!!!@reymysterio and @35_Dominik are chopping down #TheBeast @BrockLesnar! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/j0DNU8tVwl
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
Massacre, it is.@BrockLesnar is STILL your #WWEChampion after having to fight off BOTH @reymysterio and his son, @35_dominik! #SurvivorSeries @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/tVrseMTtBV
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
