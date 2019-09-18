Brock Lesnar Returns on Smackdown, Gets WWE Championship Match For FOX Debut (Pics, Video)

– Brock Lesnar is back, and he got himself a WWE Championship match for Smackdown’s debut on FOX next month. Following the opening match of this week’s episode, which saw the New Day beat Randy Orton and the Revival, Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out to the ring. Heyman laid out a challenge on Lesnar’s behalf for the title match on the October 4th episode, and Kingston accepted. The Beast then attacked Kingston and hit the F5 to end the segment.

You can see pics and video of the segment below: