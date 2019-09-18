wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Returns on Smackdown, Gets WWE Championship Match For FOX Debut (Pics, Video)
– Brock Lesnar is back, and he got himself a WWE Championship match for Smackdown’s debut on FOX next month. Following the opening match of this week’s episode, which saw the New Day beat Randy Orton and the Revival, Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out to the ring. Heyman laid out a challenge on Lesnar’s behalf for the title match on the October 4th episode, and Kingston accepted. The Beast then attacked Kingston and hit the F5 to end the segment.
You can see pics and video of the segment below:
#NewDay picks up the win on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/hGIaS7EKz2
— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2019
WHAT?!?!?!
THE BEAST IS HERE!!! @BrockLesnar is on #SDLive!!! pic.twitter.com/NE8SkoPffU
— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2019
Is this a glimpse into the future???@BrockLesnar has challenged @TrueKofi to a battle for the #WWEChampionship on #FridayNightSmackDown's Oct. 4 debut on FOX! pic.twitter.com/8PU2r10Dw0
— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2019
.@BrockLesnar is BACK and wasted no time in challenging @truekofi to a BATTLE for the #WWEChampionship on the FIRST #FridayNightSmackDown on #FOX! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/lWTqLPsIP2
— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2019
