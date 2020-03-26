wrestling / News
Brodie Lee Makes Apparent Vince McMahon Reference on AEW Dynamite (Video)
Brodie Lee seems to have had some fun with a famous story about Vince McMahon’s pet peeves on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Lee, who made his debut as the Exalted One last week, appeared in a vignette before his debut AEW match against QT Marshall. In the vignette, he was having dinner with Dark Order members Alex Reynolds and John Silver. After banishing Silver from the table, Lee’s attention was directed to Reynolds when he sneezed which led to a tirade and another banishment.
McMahon famously hates it when people sneeze in front of him. It’s not confirmed that this was an intentional reference to McMahon, though that would seem to obviously be the case.
What would you give to have dinner with The Exalted One @ThisBrodieLee..?
EVERYTHING. #JoinDarkOrder #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/T7QcNCsZtU
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 26, 2020
