Bron Breakker Overcomes the Odds to Retain IC Title at WWE Survivor Series
After a very hard-hitting triple threat match, Bron Breakker managed to retain the Intercontinental title at WWE Survivor Series. Sheamus once again fought hard to try and win his only IC title, but Ludwig Kaiser was also there and made sure he didn’t. At one point, he had the pin on Breakker before Kaiser broke it up, then beat him down with the Shillelagh. Eventually, Breakker hit a spear on Kaiser, then one on Sheamus, and that was enough for the pin.
Breakker is currently in his second reign as the Intercontinental champion. He has been champion for 39 days after winning it on the October 21st episode of RAW.
