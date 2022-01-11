Bron Breakker on the Moment He Had With His Father Following WWE NXT Title Win

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently spoke to WWE NXT champion Bron Breakker following his title win at NXT New Year’s Evil. Below are some highlights:

On the moment he shared with his father after his title win: “It was really cool. It was the first time he’s seen me perform. It was an unbelievable moment. I’ll never forget it.”

Bron Breakker on his two brothers possibly getting into wrestling: “We all kind of do our own stuff. My oldest brother, he works on cars and is a handyman and is really good at working on stuff and fixing stuff. He’s an electrician and does welding. He is so technically inclined and a very intelligent person. My middle brother, the same way. He does roofing and stuff. He’s a bit more of the construction route, but he was an athlete in college as well, we all three were. We’re all just doing our stuff. Who knows. Maybe someday.”