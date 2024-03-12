Bronson Reed After WWE Raw Loss: ‘How the Mighty Have Fallen’

– WWE Superstar Bronson Reed is feeling dejected after failing to secure an Intercontinental Title shot by winning the Gauntlet Match last night on Raw. Bronson Reed wrote on his X account, “No chamber. No mania. How the mighty have fallen.” You can view his social media post below.

Ultimately, Sami Zayn won the match by pinning Chad Gable in the last fall. He will now challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.