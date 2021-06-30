Bronson Reed On His Competing On WWE Main Event, Which Brand He’d Want to Move To

Speculation is rife that Bronson Reed could be moving off NXT, and Reed talked about his recent Main Event appearance and more in a new interview. Reed spoke with WWE Espanol’s El Brunch de WWE before his match on last night’s NXT and talked about the possibility of a move. You can see highlightd below courtesy of POST Wrestling:

On his competing on dark matches on Raw and Smackdown as well as WWE Main Event as of late: “I feel great. I think it’s another opportunity to get more eyes on The Colossal Bronson Reed so I got to wrestle Drew Gulak and I hit my Tsunami Splash and beat him, one, two, three so feeling very happy about it.”

On which brand he’d want to move to if he does leave NXT: “I mean, I don’t know. I am the North American Champion of NXT and I’m happy to continue to defend that and be in NXT but, if the powers that be have me on Raw or SmackDown, I’m happy to show up and keep hitting that Tsunami Splash as many times as possible.”