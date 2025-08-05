Brooke Hogan Apologizes To Bubba The Love Sponge About Hulk Hogan Sex Tape, Says It’s ‘Weird’ No Autopsy Was Performed on Her Dad

Brooke Hogan appeared on Bubba The Love Sponge today and discussed the passing of her father, Hulk Hogan. Bubba had said back on June 18th on his show that Hogan was not doing well and on his ‘deathbed’, leading to Eric Bischoff, Jimmy Hart, and others to come out and say Hogan was recovering and doing OK. Hogan ended up passing away from a heart attack on July 24th. Brooke discussed the infamous leaked Hogan sex tape, Highlights of her comments are below (h/t Fightful).

On her dad (Hulk) telling her Bubba didn’t leak the sex tape that featured Hulk with Bubba’s ex-wife: “My dad told me that he knew it wasn’t you who leaked the tape. I’ve been watching you take the heat for it and hearing you saying, ‘Sorry, sorry, sorry.’ I know you have a guilty conscience. My dad told me the real story that it was your home files when you got divorced, that you ran down your security footage, and he said one of your employees had it and they took it from you. He knew it wasn’t you. I just want to apologize.”

On how highly she thought of Hulk’s second wife, Jennifer McDaniel: “He was telling me people around him, one business partner in particular, I was in his kitchen after he divorced Jenn, that woman was a saint. Me and Jenn went through all the surgeries together and we would take shifts. That’s what has me puzzled. They are saying, ‘he has leukemia’ and I’m like, ‘I saw his bloodwork every time.’ One doctor, I quote, said, ‘His blood is like a 25-year-old.’ He took the most care of his body. He went to an anti-aging specialist. You have to do a blood panel before any major surgery. How did nobody catch a high white blood cell count? That’s what bothers me the most. We don’t have cancer that runs in my family. It seems weird. I’ve been out of his life for two years, not by choice. I don’t think my brother or anybody understands the conversations we were having.”

On Hulk being screwed by a business partner: “There is a business partner of his, I’m standing in his kitchen, and one of the last times I saw my dad, he goes, ‘Well, insert name, F’d me over real bad.’ I said, ‘Shit, I could have told you that. Mom never liked him.’ They’ve known each other for a long time and I’ve never had a good feeling about this guy.”

On how she and Jennifer had Hogan in pretty good shape for awhile: “Me and Jenn had him, not in mint condition, but pretty good. We had him going pretty good. I even told my husband, ‘Looking at him now, in my heart of hearts, I can see him living to be 85. I can see him making it to 85 or around there.’ His heart was compromised, but that spinal surgery shouldn’t have been the thing to take him out. Opiods would have been because they slow your breathing if you’ve had a major heart surgery. I sent over my detailed notes, and on the notes it said, ‘No opioids.’ He even asked me, ‘Tell them no opioids’ because it would slow his breathing down and he wouldn’t have oxygen. When I heard about acidosis and I was putting the pieces together and what I was hearing, I knew what was going down and that it was the beginning of the end. I caught nurses trying to take pictures with him as he was coming out of anesthesia. Me and Jennifer literally had to be like guards. There were no limits. Nurses would try to take pictures while he was sleeping. I caught people double-dosing him and giving him the wrong medications. These last two years, I don’t know how much work people were putting in, but me and Jenn did the heavy lifting and had him in a really good spot.”

On not understanding why no autopsy was done: “I do think it’s weird no autopsy was performed because yes, you can have a heart attack, but what was the reason for the heart attack? If he was up and doing breathing exercises, that means the surgery on his heart was a success and was working.”

On the last time she talked to her dad: “I had his best interest in hand. When he got married to Sky, what happened was, he called me and there was a weird, cryptic and strange message. It reminded me of when people in AA do their steps. He said, ‘Hey, I just wanted to call and say I’m sorry for whatever I did.’ I’m like, no offense, but what you said about me on the sex tape? Whatever you did? There are a lot of things that we could go through that you’ve done. What are we sorry about? He didn’t go into detail, it was a vague and weird thing. I hung up the phone and looked at Steve and said, ‘He’s going to marry her.’ That’s the last time I talked to my dad. I was feeling weird about it. I had warned him about people around him in his business.”