Various News: Bruce Prichard Having Triceps Surgery Today, New AEW Merchandise, Naomi’s Must-See WWE Moments

February 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bruce Prichard’s Something Else to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard WWE Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Conrad Thompson noted that Bruce Prichard is having triceps surgery today. He said the two hoped to record a new episode of Something to Wrestle on Saturday.

– The latest video from WWE Playlist looks at Naomi’s must-see WWE moments.

– Shop AEW is selling new T-shirts for Deonna Purrazzo, Serena Deeb, Lance Archer, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, The Acclaimed, Brody King and a limited edition Sting-Street Fighter T-shirt. Also for sale is a Top Rope Tuesday AEW logo pullover hoodie.

