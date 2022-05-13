Bruce Prichard On Why Hercules Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame, Power & Glory Tag Team With Paul Roma

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the Power and Glory tag team with Hercules and Paul Roma, why he thinks Hercules should be in the WWE Hall of Fame, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Hercules’ early run in WWE and him working with Hulk Hogan: “He was working with Hogan in some live events here and there, but at the same time, you’re trying to establish him with Bobby [Heenan] and it’s all kind of new. So, you want to establish him with Bobby first before you really can dig into that. I also think, part of it is, kind of like Herc’s whole career, that charisma and connection – a little bit of that was missing for whatever reason.”

On the Power and Glory tag team with Hercules and Paul Roma: “I thought it was the best utilization of Herc and Roma. It gave them some new life. They were good friends and workout partners in real life, so they had chemistry with each other because they liked one another. That always helps as well. So, at least give it a shot. I think that did more for them than continuing on as singles. I think it was more than anything, Herc and Roma coming up with the idea to be partners and not really having anything else for them at the time. It was like, ‘Okay, let’s give it a try. It’s not gonna hurt.”

On why he thinks Hercules should be in the WWE Hall of Fame: “I do think Herc should be in the Hall of Fame one day because everywhere Herc worked – in the territories, in WWE, he was able, at least for a period of time, to be on top and be involved in a top story. Whether or not it was a long time or where he ultimately connected with the audience or not, I think that he was in a story and will always be remembered and is deserving of a Hall of Fame nod.”

