Bruce Prichard Recalls Kurt Angle’s Milk-O-Mania Segment On WWE Raw

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard talked about Kurt Angle's Milk-O-Mania segment on WWE Raw with Steve Austin in 2001 and more.

On Kurt Angle’s milk truck spot on Monday Night Raw with Steve Austin: “Absolutely. You fight beer with milk. Everybody knows this… And it was one of Steve’s most famous moments, the beer truck with Rock and Vince and Shane [McMahon] and everybody in the ring swimming in the beer. And of course, Kurt being an Olympic athlete would never have alcohol touch his lips. And instead, he brings out that beautiful milk truck. And like I said, we fight beer with milk. That was the perfect way to do it and the perfect way to end the show.

“You know, it astonishes me the audiences during that time that were thrilled to be covered in powdered milk, and/or beer with the beer truck. It just — it’s absolutely crazy but they loved it because they were a part of the show, and they got to be, you know, have something to take home. And, ‘Look, my clothes smell like sour milk.’”

On cleaning up the milk: “Well by God, that’s what the janitors are for. And folks in the building, they were there to clean it up. But yeah, you get all your crew out there and get to cleaning. But it is a mess and a half.”

On how bad was the smell: “Not that bad, because it was fresh and it was more water than anything. But it was still, man. It just, you know, the little bit of milky, whatever that powder is to to make it milk. Yeah, not good. Stinky, sour to me.”

On the segment helping Angle’s stardom rise: “Absolutely. And again, Kurt Angle was the kind of guy that could take this. And you could either take this and do it half-assed, you could take it and do it all in as Kurt Angle did, and pouring the milk all over himself and drinking everything. And having fun with this thing and being that guy. So yes, this is a moment in your career that, as it did happen, was played at his Hall of Fame. And was, you know, Kurt bringing out the milk at the Hall of Fame and drinking it all over his tuxedo, man. That’s a moment, and it’s a moment that will never be forgotten.”

