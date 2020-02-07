Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon’s Favorite Member of The Radicalz, Why Rey Mysterio Didn’t Join The Group, Erasing Chris Benoit From WWE

On the latest Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard answered some fan questions about The Radicalz from Vince McMahon’s favorite member to the ever-controversial topic of erasing Chris Benoit from WWE history. Prichard discussed if there was discussion with Rey Mysterio about jumping ship to WWE with the foursome and why he agrees with WWE’s decision long-standing tradition not to acknowledge Benoit’s place in WWE history in most parts of the company’s media. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On if there were talks about bringing in Rey Mysterio at this point: “Not at this time, no. And there were so many rumors out there, I think there was a lot of bulls**t. And Rey was one of those that had a pretty good, solid deal at WCW that he probably would have been a fool to leave at the time. He had a great deal, and he had a nice gig, and I don’t think that would behoove Rey to have left at that time.”

On which of the Radicalz Vince McMahon liked the most after meeting them: “I think he liked Eddie the best after meeting them. Because personality-wise, Eddie turned on the charm and I think that he walked out of there thinking, ‘Eddie’s my guy.'”

On erasing Benoit from history after the double murder-suicide: “I think that it’s the right thing to do. Again, it’s tough when you look at what he’s done, and how do you measure his life and when you measure what he’s done. It’s — it’s beyond horrible. And I don’t believe that someone that does that warrants that recognition. I just don’t. I agree with it. It’s — yeah, it’s history and yes it’s there in some ways. We cover it here. But that doesn’t mean that I in any way, shape, or form condone or — I just think that you don’t memorialize someone that’s done something as horrible and tragic as what Benoit did.”

