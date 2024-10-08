Bruce Prichard On Powers Of Pain Coming Into WWE, Being Patterned After Road Warriors

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard talked about the Powers of Pain (The Warlord and The Barbarian), a comparison to the Road Warriors, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether the Powers of Pain patterned themselves after the Road Warriors: “Yes, 100%. Because — you know, Demolition first of all was already there. Demolition was different. It was just different. Powers of Pain were — you know, they were a version of Road Warriors. And they were brought into WCW at the time as a new version of Road Warriors. So yeah, always have been.”

On WWE bringing in the tag team over the Road Warriors: “It was period of time where a lot of guys wanted to get the f**k out of Jim Crockett Promotions. They didn’t want to be there, they were unhappy. The Powers of Pain were two guys who were unhappy being at Jim Crockett Promotions. They didn’t want to be there. They were calling, they wanted to come in. So we were dealing with both. We were dealing with quite a few guys that were calling going, ‘Hey, got any openings?’ So it wasn’t like an either/or. It was, ‘Well, these guys don’t want to come. These guys do want to come. Let’s bring these guys in. And if these guys want to change their mind down the road, bring them in.’”

