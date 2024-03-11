Bruce Prichard Remembers Virgil, Ole Anderson After Their Passings

Bruce Prichard recently paid tribute to Virgil and Ole Anderson after the two wrestling stars’ passings. Both Virgil and Anderson passed away last week and Pritchard spoke about the two on his Something To Wrestle podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Virgil: “Soul Train Jones is what [Virgil] worked as before he came in as Virgil, the assistant to the ‘Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase. A phenomenal physique. He was a natural bodybuilder and prided himself on that. In later years, I think that people had a little fun with the character, but [it’s] a sad day. Very very sad to hear about the passing of Mike Jones – Virgil. It’s that kind of stuff that hits you when it hits because he was a few years older than me … [We are sending] our condolences and our thoughts and prayers to the family of Mike Jones. Godspeed.”

On Anderson: “Ole was one of those guys who had a mind for the business. He was a very straightforward, rough and rugged guy that ruled with an iron first. When you think of Georgia and you think of Georgia Championship Wrestling and later World Championship Wrestling … Dusty [Rhodes] was a great name that came through there and booked and was very successful, but always in that mix was Ole Anderson, who stayed in until WWF came in and they bought [it] out.”