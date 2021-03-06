Bruce Prichard On Rey Mysterio Becoming World Champion In 2006, WWE Discussing Mark Henry Ending The Undertaker’s Streak

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Rey Mysterio becoming world champion in 2006, WWE discussing Mark Henry ending The Undertaker’s streak, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Kurt Angle leaving WWE in 2006: “Kurt was in a bad way, but Kurt wasn’t a problem from the standpoint of being difficult to deal with. He could be a little picky and a little whiny and things like that, but for the most, you could get there with Kurt. You could talk things through with Kurt, and eventually, it would become his own idea and he would think he came up with it. But Kurt was going through a rough patch in his life and going through some addiction and demons. Thank god he got over that and moved on. But this was not a good time to be Kurt Angle. He was not there mentally, and he was burnt out badly.”

On Rey Mysterio winning the WWE World Heavyweight title: “I think Mysterio was one of those guys you couldn’t do without. Rey had a way of coming in, and wherever he was, whatever he did, I think that Rey was that special kind of talent that he could go out and lose every single night still people were happy to see him because he’s Rey Mysterio. He delivers every time he’s out there…..Pat Patterson was one of the people that was very vocal about what to do with Rey and when to do it and why not Rey. So, every time Rey went out, you heard the audience and you just saw the reaction that Rey was getting. The audience wanted them some more Rey Mysterio, so it was kind of hard to deny it.”

On WWE having conversations about Mark Henry breaking The Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania: “Yeah, there definitely was. It was talked about. In hindsight, had Mark probably caught on a little earlier – Mark caught on later in his career and was coming into his own during this time – Mark might have been a great guy to beat the streak.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Something to Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.