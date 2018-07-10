Bruce Prichard Says CM Punk Episode Is a High Note For Something Else to Wrestle With

– Bruce Prichard spoke with TV Insider promoting his Something Else to Wrestle With season finale looking at CM Punk.

On CM Punk’s career being a high note for the show: “I don’t know anything about the court case other than what I’ve read online and different things like that. Me trying to comment on that is no different than any other media source commenting on it. I don’t know firsthand. I wasn’t there for that time. I want to tell stories of Punk in his early days in WWE and the growth before he exploded. We covered it on the podcast, and it did really well for us. He is topical, so it was a perfect way to end the season. And if they don’t pick us up for Season 2 — no, we hope to be back for Season 2. You always want to end on a high note. I think covering Punk in his early days is a high note.”

On the amount of content available to air on Something Else To Wrestle: “What I didn’t know, even when we started, was how much actual behind-the-scenes footage they had. You forget because when you’re there. There was a lot of stuff when I was producing talent, I would walk through the shot with the cameraman, lighting and audio to make sure things are right. Where to stand and things like that. We would shoot all that stuff and look at it for lighting purposes. They had a lot of that stuff. With the ‘Million Dollar Man’ episode, for example, there was stuff of me producing Ted [DiBiase] in the back, and footage I didn’t even know existed. That was the cool part of it. The behind-the-scenes nuggets that the production people love to hunt and find that piece of footage. A lot of it is there, and I didn’t realize it. And that helps tell the story.”