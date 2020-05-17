Bruce Prichard Says The Undertaker’s Retirement Will Be A Mutual Decision Between Undertaker and Vince McMahon

In an interview with Newsweek, Bruce Prichard spoke about the possible retirement of the Undertaker, which he said will be a mutual decision between Undertaker and Vince McMahon when it happens. Here are highlights:

On if there will ever be a match where The Undertaker could walk away and be satisfied: “Right now I think he could walk away and be satisfied. I don’t know if Mark Calaway is the type to ever be satisfied. The character of The Undertaker is one that the audience will be happy just to see walk down the aisle. And they are satisfied just to see him. He can come down on a walker [laughs]. I’ve joked with him for damn near 30 years. You can come down on a walker, do a choke-slam and the audience will explode, and that’s all you’ll need to do. That’s how much the audience loves the character and the man behind the character. I don’t know if Mark Calaway would want to do that, but the audience would love it.”

On Undertaker’s relationship with Vince McMahon: “It’s a mutual trust between two men in that The Undertaker is the guy who has always been there. He never threatened to leave, he never held it over Vince’s head when everyone else was leaving in droves. Taker was the one on the front lines. He was the one guy you can count on that when everything was breaking down he was going to stand there steadfast and fight to the bitter end, no questions asked. You didn’t have to ask for his loyalty. You didn’t have to ask “if you’re with me.” That’s just the relationship between him and Vince. It’s a mutual trust and friendship. Sometimes it’s a love/hate situation, but the basis is based on respect and love. Both of them trust the other one and will do anything they can for each other.”

On if Vince McMahon will ever tell The Undertaker to retire: “I think he’ll let Taker decide on his own, but I guarantee you that it’ll be a mutual decision. I think it’ll be a decision that they’ll discuss and mutually agree upon. If Vince thinks he can get one more out of him or Taker feels he has one more left in him, the other will respect that and make it work.”

On if other stars could get a series similar to ‘The Last Ride’: “There’s a lot of guys. [WWE] has done one on Ric Flair. But when you look at the roster of WWE legends, you have to look at guys like Steve Austin, you have to look at guys like Shawn Michaels. I would love to have a positive one [laughs] on Bret Hart. To be able to show the highs and the successes. And look, you’ll want to get behind the scenes and see the person. Shawn Michaels is the most misunderstood guy in the business because of his early reputation that he had deserved–very much deserved–in his early years but has come full circle and is an incredible life story of success to hitting rock bottom to making a comeback. I think Shawn Michaels would be next.”