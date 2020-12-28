Bruce Prichard On The Undertaker Potentially Jumping To WCW, Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair In WWE, Favorite Eddie Guerrero Matches

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the Undertaker potentially jumping to WCW during the Attitude Era, why Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair didn’t work in WWE, his favorite Eddie Guerrero matches, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on whether there was concern the Undertaker would jump to WCW: “I was confident that Taker was a WWE lifer. I believe that Vince was confident that Taker was a WWE lifer. It was just timing, and I don’t know that WCW would know what the hell to do with him. You take him out of the gimmick and you go back to Mean Mark, and I truly believe that the Undertaker was such a strong character that you wanted to keep that aura. You wanted to keep that mystery. You wanted to make sure that’s what the audience wanted. I think that’s what everybody wanted.

On his favorite Eddie Guerrero matches in WWE: “They’re my favorites for different reasons. I go back and look at some of the stuff that Eddie did with JBL was so much fun and told such great stories that you could pretty much pick any match out of that. But from there, when you look at Rey Mysterio ‘I’m your papi,’ that shit was just great. Again, you can pick any match with Rey and Eddie and say holy shit. Those two stories with Eddie were two of my favorites.

On whether Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair was planned for WrestleMania and why the pairing didn’t work in WWE: “I wasn’t there, so I can’t answer that from that standpoint. However, I do know that the house shows weren’t drawing with Hogan and Flair on top. From all reports, Hulk and Ric did not click in the ring, and it was something that people just weren’t that interested in. A lot of times when someone would come in from WCW and you think, ‘OK, this guy is really over in WCW.’ To the WWE audience, they weren’t over. They didn’t mean as much as they did where they come from, and they had to get over here. Ric came in right on top, and Ric came in kind of positioned as the equal. And the audience wasn’t buying it.

On Undertaker’s final farewell: “It was great. I thought it was appropriate. Again, different times, different places, you would’ve done different things. But that character was iconic, and that character deserved that spotlight. By god, you could’ve done an entire week for that career. You could’ve done an entire year for that career. So, I was pleased.

