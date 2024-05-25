– During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, WWE executive Bruce Prichard spoke about former WWE Superstars and Tag Team Champions The Nasty Boys, and if they are deserving of a WWE Hall of Fame induction. According to Prichard, The Nasty Boys “absolutely” deserve the honor. He stated the following on the tag team (via WrestlingInc.com):

“From my point of view, I look at them affectionately. I think, to some people that might think that they took liberties with them or what have you, look, it was a gimmick, and the gimmick was unique and different and that’s what made them stand out. So, more power to them, and I applaud the fact that they were able to do that.”

At WrestleMania VII in 1991, The Nasty Boys beat The Hart Foundation to become WWE Tag Team Champions. They lost the titles later in the year at SummerSlam 1991 to The Legion of Doom in a Street Fight.