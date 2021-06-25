Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Being Revealed As Higher Power, Where WWE Went Wrong With Storyline

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Vince McMahon being revealed as the higher power, his biggest issues with the storyline, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon being revealed as the higher power in the storyline involving The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin: “I think we landed on Vince just out of not having anybody strong enough to put in that position and to bring it back to what worked and what people were comfortable with and what they knew. Was that the right decision? I think that will be left up to debate for everyone else to debate. I think it was an opportunity to introduce somebody new and something different. I wasn’t a fan of the reveal. Actually, I wasn’t a fan of it being Vince. It was kind of like, ‘Can we get beyond that?’ That was I believe the original intent. But then as you got there, you realized, ‘Well, it’s not done yet. There’s still more meat left on this bone, so let’s go grab what we can grab with Vince.’ Vince is a natural antagonist to Stone Cold Steve Austin, and to this day, people love that dynamic of Mr. McMahon and Stone Cold. It was a very natural rivalry and easy to relate to.”

On the storyline issues with Vince being the higher power: “There’s holes, big time. He kidnapped his daughter, burned the fucking teddy bear just to get Steve to trust him and come on board just to say, ‘Haha, gotcha.’ Yeah, there’s definitely holes. But at the same time, I think had it been able to go on longer where you actually saw Vince and Austin together a little bit longer and really believe that trust, then you would’ve had me hooked. But it was so fast. Frankly, I think that was the original plan that the higher power would be somebody, yet there would be the evil emperor above the higher power.”

On Christopher Daniels and other names considered for the higher power: “There were other names. Again, I think you could’ve had somebody come in there, be the higher power, and allow Vince and Austin to finally work together and be successful together to now it’s like, ‘Vince saw the light. Vince is my guy, and he’s got his champion and got his guy in Stone Cold. Together, they’re gonna get rid of all the fucking bad guys.’ But we went bam, bam, bam. Too quick.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Something to Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.