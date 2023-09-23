Bryan Clark Files Trademarks on ‘Adam Bomb’ & ‘Dark Cowboy’

– PWInsider reports that former WCW and WWE wrestler Bryan Clark (aka Adam Bomb) filed a trademark for his old WWE ring name, “Adam Bomb” recently with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark filing was under Goods & Services with the following description:

G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing images of a character from a professional wrestling league; Entertainment services, namely, providing images of a character from a professional wrestling league for a video game; Entertainment services, namely, providing appearances at conventions and shows.

Additionally, Clark also reportedly filed a trademark on “Dark Cowboy” with the following description: