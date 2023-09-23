wrestling / News
Bryan Clark Files Trademarks on ‘Adam Bomb’ & ‘Dark Cowboy’
– PWInsider reports that former WCW and WWE wrestler Bryan Clark (aka Adam Bomb) filed a trademark for his old WWE ring name, “Adam Bomb” recently with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark filing was under Goods & Services with the following description:
G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing images of a character from a professional wrestling league; Entertainment services, namely, providing images of a character from a professional wrestling league for a video game; Entertainment services, namely, providing appearances at conventions and shows.
Additionally, Clark also reportedly filed a trademark on “Dark Cowboy” with the following description:
G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Personal appearances by an actor as a spokesperson for entertainment purposes, Entertainment services, namely, providing appearances at conventions and shows; Entertainment services, namely, providing performances; live, televised and movie appearances by a professional entertainer; production of webisodes and videos featuring drama, skits, variety entertainment, interview and talk for use on the internet and wireless devices; production of web-based videos featuring drama, western, action entertainment, variety entertainment, entertainment interviews and talk for use on the internet and with wireless devices; entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable videos featuring appearances by a professional entertainer via a global computer network; providing a website featuring non-downloadable videos featuring the appearances of a professional entertainer; entertainment services, namely, providing news and a biography on a professional entertainer, ((non-downloadable audiovisual recordings, related video clips, webisodes,)) photographs, tour information, event information, and other entertainment information on a professional entertainer, all provided via a website; entertainment services, namely, providing ((non-downloadable audiovisual recordings, related video clips,)) photographs, user posts on entertainment on wrestling, tour information and other entertainment information on a professional entertainer, all provided via online profile pages; on-line journals, namely, a blog and microblogs featuring entertainment information on a professional entertainer and comedian.