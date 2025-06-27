wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Appears On ROH On HonorClub, Makes Save For Blue Panther

June 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH On HonorClub 6-26-25 Blue Panther Brian Danielson Image Credit: ROH

Bryan Danielson showed up at the end of ROH On HonorClub to make the save for Blue Panther. Thursday night’s Global Wars Mexico episode saw Blue Panther defeat Lee Moriarty in a non-title match. After the match, Shane Taylor Promotions attacked Panther and beat him down until Danielson appeared and was joined by Hologram, Atlantis Jr, and Mascara Dorada who all came down to the ring to clear STP out.

Danielson hit the Busaiku Knee on Taylor and celebrated with Panther. This marked Danielson’s first appearance on AEW or ROH TV since he lost the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream.

