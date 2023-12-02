– As previously noted, Fightful Select reported that Bryan Danielson was part of a “three-person disciplinary committee” that ruled in favor of the termination of CM Punk from AEW. One source also told Fightful that Danielson was “effectively headed up and was the face of the disciplinary committee.”

During an appearance on The Maggie and Perloff Show this week, Danielson was asked about the story and his role in the disciplinary committee that ruled on Punk’s termination from AEW. Below are some highlights and a clip of the interview:

Bryan Danielson being part of the committee that ruled to terminate CM Punk: “Yeah. I mean, I’m a part of the disciplinary committee, and clearly, what happened has happened. You know what I mean? And I’m somebody who — I like CM Punk. I think he brought a lot to AEW while he was there. But you know, there’s not a lot I can say about it or that I really want to say about it. But yeah, I am a part of it.”

Danielson on the rumor that he’s the “head” of the committee: “It’s really funny because there is — you know how the internet is? It’s like, some people would say I was the head of the disciplinary committee, and I’m like, ‘Listen.’ I mean, there were more than three people involved in this decision, but most of them were all lawyers. To say that I was the head, I don’t even have a college degree *Laughs*. And I’m not in there bossing people around or anything like that. But yeah, I am part of the disciplinary committee.”

On if it was difficult to be a part of the committee that ruled he should leave: “Absolutely, yeah, absolutely. And as somebody who, you know, I have a lot of empathy — I’m grateful for the time he was able to spend in AEW, and you know, he did a great job for us. And so, yeah, I wish him the best in his future, and I hope his run there [WWE] goes well.”

According to Fightful’s report, AEW General Counsel Chris Peck and another unnamed attorney from outside AEW were the other two members of the committee along with Danielson.

