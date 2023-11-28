Bryan Danielson Formed Part of the AEW Committee That Fired CM Punk

A new Fightful Select report has revealed that CM Punk’s termination from AEW was spearheaded by a committee that included Bryan Danielson. According to roster sources, Danielson was incorporated into the three-person disciplinary committee due to his reputation as an “appropriate moral compass who exemplifies objectivity” and assumed the de facto head position in its proceedings. Fightful reports that AEW General Counsel Chris Peck and an unnamed attorney from outside AEW were the other two members alongside Danielson.

Additionally, Danielson served as the voice of the group and explained to AEW talent that the choice to fire Punk was a complex and difficult one, according to members of the roster. Danielson reportedly considered both his own friendship with Punk as well as the contributions Punk brought to AEW. The wrestler recently tweeted a statement echoing what sources indicate he said directly at the announcement meeting:

My dad always told me, “The right thing is often the hardest thing to do.” It won’t always make the most money. It won’t always be the most popular. But it’s still the right thing.

AEW sources also told Fightful that CM Punk is probably aware of Danielson’s role in the committee, given the number of Punk’s affiliates who were present at the roster meeting.