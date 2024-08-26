Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Picked ‘The Final Countdown’ As His Theme Song

During the post-show press conference after AEW All In (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson explained why he chose Europe’s ‘The Final Countdown’ as his theme song in wrestling. He has used the song sparingly in AEW, including at All In.

He said: “Honestly, I chose it as a joke. I was going to Japan a lot and I would pick up music magazines at the airport. They used to have these lists of best songs. They had the 100 worst songs of all time. I think number one was Final Countdown. I was going through and, I hate to say this, illegally downloading them on Napster. ‘Oh, I love this song.’ If it wasn’t number one (worst), it was top ten. I was like, ‘This would be awesome entrance music.’ I do a lot of things to entertain myself. I never thought it would catch on in Ring of Honor, let alone that 20 years later, I’d be doing it in front of 50,000-plus people and singing along. I don’t know if anybody has shown this to Europe. If you could, maybe they might bring down the price. It might get us a couple of buys.“