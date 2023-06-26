Bryan Danielson May Have Fractured His Arm At Forbidden Door, Talks Using ‘Final Countdown’ For Entrance

Bryan Danielson will be out of action for a little while after he fractured his arm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. During the post-show media scrum for the show, Danielson talked about how he suffered an arm fracture with about 10 minutes left in the match, noting that he is expected to be out for six to eight weeks.

Danielson also talked about using “The Final Countdown” for his entrance, a song that has been notoriously hard to get due to the cost that the band Europe (or their label) have asked for to license it. You can see some highlights below:

On whether “The Final Countdown” will be back as a regular theme: “I think that’s a question for Tony, because they want a zillion dollars per play, so uh, [laughs]. I didn’t even ask for it, to be honest. Tony came up with the idea, I thought it was really cool. And I was legitimately — I was a little bit angry right before I went out there. And then I heard ‘Final Countdown’ play, and it literally just put a smile on my face. I said it out there at the end of the show, but I legitimately don’t think I’ve heard that song since I last came out to it in Ring of Honor.”

On if he’s going to stay more part-time: “I was planning on wrestling on Wednesday this week. I don’t think that’s gonna happen, because in this match specifically, we think I fractured my right forearm with about 10 minutes left to go. So yeah — but talking to our doctors, and I love the AEW medical staff and trainers, they think it’s gonna be six to eight weeks for this specific injury.

“The stuff after Revolution, after the Iron Man match with Max [I] had a torn labrum and some compressed vertebrae and all that stuff. It’s just normal wrestler stuff. I’m fine, but we just thought from a precautionary measure [to hold off]. That’s what I love, I mean I love our medical staff’… we have an incredible training staff and I try to follow their direction.”

