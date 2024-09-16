wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Had a Lot Of Fun Working With Bray Wyatt

September 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Royal Rumble Bray Wyatt Daniel Bryan Image Credit: WWE

Bryan Danielson recently looked back on his memories of working with the late Bray Wyatt in WWE. Danielson feuded with the Wyatt Family during his time in WWE, and he talked about the experience in an interview with Inside the Ropes. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his memories of working with Wyatt: “We had so much fun together. He was just a wonderful, wonderful human being. We had a lot of fun not wrestling, and a lot of fun wrestling too. Like, some of my favorite matches in WWE were live event matches that I had with Bray.”

On the Wyatt Sicks faction: “I just haven’t seen it. There’s only so much time in the day, and you know I’ve got two kids, and doing this, so yeah I haven’t seen it.”

