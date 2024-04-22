– During tonight’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view event, Will Ospreay defeated former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson in a highly acclaimed matchup. During the match, Danielson appeared to be hurt after landing on his shoulder after taking the Tiger Driver from Ospreay. After the match, Ospreay apologized for hurting Danielson with the move and missing the doctor’s call. He also said he’d be retiring use of the Storm Driver ’91 in the future. According to a report by Fightful Select, the spot during the match was “planned” ahead of time, so it appears Danielson’s selling and Ospreay’s post-match comments are pure kayfabe.

Tony Khan also informed Ospreay during the post-show media scrum that Bryan Danielson was doing “okay,” so it appears he is not seriously injured as a result of the match.