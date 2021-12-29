Bryan Danielson Says He’d Have Been a Perfect Choice to Face Jonathan Gresham at ROH Final Battle

Bryan Danielson didn’t find out that Jonathan Gresham was out of an opponent for ROH Final Battle until the day of the show, and he says he’d have been perfect as a replacement. Bryan Danielson spoke to Sports Illustrated and discussed the Final Battle match for the ROH World Title, which saw Bandido have to withdraw due to COVID-19. Jay Lethal ended up appearing and facing Gresham for the title, which Gresham one.

You can see highlights from the discussion below:

On how he found out that Bandido was out of the match: “So it’s interesting. I’m not on my phone, ever. It’s hard to get me to pick up my phone at any given point of the day. So I didn’t realize until Saturday morning [the day of Final Battle] that Bandido couldn’t do the show. I was like, ‘That would have been perfect for me to come in and do that.’ It would have been a lot of fun. I’m not sure that would have even been OK with the state my knee was in on Friday, but I think that’s a match that a lot of wrestling fans would want to see.”

On wanting a match with Gresham: “He’s one of the guys I want to wrestle. They say it’s the champions who make the championship, right? I think Jonathan Gresham is a great, great wrestler who would really make the championship. But without the platform, or if you don’t have the vehicle to show off how talented Jonathan Gresham is, it makes it very difficult. The title is in good hands with Jonathan Gresham, but the hard part is what happens with Ring of Honor. We’re all waiting to see what they end up doing.”