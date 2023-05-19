Bryan Danielson Reportedly Involved In Creative for AEW Collision

Bryan Danielson will be involved in the creative for AEW Collision, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the Blackpool Combat Club member will be contributing to the creative for the upcoming Saturday show according to those familiar to the matter.

Danielson did some creative work in WWE, notably when he was out of the ring due to injury. Sources had said great things about Danielson’s work in WWE at the time. The main creative team is Tony Khan, Pat Buck, Will Washington, Sonjay Dutt and QT Marshall, with Dean Malenko, Christopher Daniels all providing creative input in the regular as well.

Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, FTR, and CM Punk all have regular creative input into their own programs.