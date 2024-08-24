– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, AEW star Bryan Danielson revealed that he doesn’t get nervous anymore when wrestling after coming back from his first retirement in 2018. He stated the following on the subject:

“No, I don’t get nervous anymore. No, no. I just enjoy, I just enjoy things. Once I was forced to retire before, when I came back, wrestling, it’s just been this gift. So, even if it’s the end on Sunday, I’m just gonna go out, and I’m gonna enjoy myself, and that’s the thing. It’s like I try to, every time I go out there, I try to push myself, and the thing that I think I’m most excited for is to push myself as hard as I can.”

Bryan Danielson challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship later this weekend at AEW All In: London. Danielson has put his career on the line, so if he loses, he will retire from active competition. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.