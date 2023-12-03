– Bryan Danielson was victorious in his in-ring return last night on AEW Collision, beating Eddie Kingston in his first matchup in the AEW Continental Classic tournament. AEW has now released Danielson’s post-match comments discussing his victory and the tournament, which you can view along with some highlights below:

Bryan Danielson on how Eddie Kingston is not tough mentally: “Here we are less than three minutes after I just beat Eddie Kingston. My heart rate’s already slowed down, and I’m here meditating. And I didn’t expect you guys to come in here and film me, but I’m glad you did because this is a teachable moment. You see, there’s a difference between me and Eddie Kingston. Eddie Kingston, physically, is tough as nails. You see it every time. He pours his whole heart every time he wrestles. But where he’s not tough is mentally. You see, you have to be both in this world because bad things are going to happen. In a tournament like the Continental Classic, bad things are going to happen.”

On fighting through his injuries: “I fractured my orbital bone in two places. My vision is still blurry. I broke my arm in June and I still don’t have full strength in my arm, and if you are not tough, mentally, you are going to make every excuse for losing. Last week, Eddie Kingston said, ‘Humble in victory, humble in defeat.’ That’s just setting yourself up for defeat. I will not be defeated.”

Danielson why he’s meditating: “This is my last full-time year in professional wrestling. I come back, and I meditate after these matches, so I can seal in every single thing that I feel out there. The one sport that I love more than anything else besides my family. The joy in victory, the pain of getting hit, all that comes in, and all of it’s sealed. And tere is not a man in the Continental Classic, not my foes like Eddie Kingston, not my friends like Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, there is not a man in the Continental Classic that’s tougher mentally or tougher physically than me.”

With the win, Danielson is now 1-0 in the tournament and has three points in the Blue League. On the next AEW Collision, he will face Andrade El Idolo, who beat Daniel Garcia in his tournament matchup last night. The winners of the Gold and Blue Leagues will face each other in the finals at AEW Worlds End later this month.

