Bryan Danielson Set For Qatar Pro Wrestling Show in March
December 12, 2021
Bryan Danielson will be part of Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam III in March. Lucha Libre Online reports that Danielson will be part of QPW’s show, which takes place on March 18th and 19th.
QPW President and Owner Ali Al-Marafi confirmed the news, noting that the contract will be signed this week and that AEW has already agreed to and authorized the appaerance.
Danielson’s opponent has yet to be named for the show, which will also feature Jon Moxley, Brian Cage, Sammy Guevara, Sting, Killer Kross, Bret Hart, Booker T, Eric Bischoff, “The Titan” Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman), EC3, and NJPW stars Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay.
