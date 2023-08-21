Bryce Remsburg On How AEW Embraces Wrestling’s ‘Nerd Culture’

Bryce Remsburg says that AEW is wrestling for nerds — and means it in a good way. The AEW referee appeared on the Should I Keep This? podcast and talked about how AEW Differentiates itself from WWE by embracing wrestling’s “nerd culture.” You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On AEW being more focused on hardcore fans: “AEW is wrestling for nerds. AEW has embraced the nerd culture of wrestling. It’s about star-ratings and matches because our owner and CEO and boss is a self-admitted wrestling nerd.”

On WWE engaging fans more regularly: “WWE has arguably very much improved in that regard, but AEW is doing it harder and more prevalently… If the Pepsi label looked like the Coke label, that would be confusing. So AEW has to be the things that WWE wasn’t.”