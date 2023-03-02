Bryce Remsburg Responds to Criticism of Refs Holding Ladder During Face Of the Revolution Match

The Face Of the Revolution ladder match from AEW Dynamite got some criticism when the refs held the ladder for Powerhouse Hobbs to climb, and Bryce Remsburg has responded. Last night’s show saw Hobbs win the match to earn a TNT Championship match on next week’s Dynamite, and the finish came as Hobbs climbed the ladder, which referees held onto after it had been damaged by a pounce from Hobbs to Konsuke Takeshita.

A user on Twitter called out the spot as “bush league,” and the AEW referee responded to him, writing”

“Would you rather we let our coworker break his neck next time?”