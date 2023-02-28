Bryce Remsburg Getting Ready For World Title Match At AEW Revolution

Bryce Remsburg will be overseeing the Iron Man World Championship match at AEW Revolution, and he’s getting in shape for it. The AEW referee posted to his Twitter account to note that he’s doing plenty of cardio to get ready for the match between Bryan Danielson and MJF, sharing photos from the gym and writing:

“I know they’re ready. Now I am too. 6 days to go. #AEWRevolution”

The match is set for Sunday’s show, which airs live on PPV.