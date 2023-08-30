Bryce Remsburg Not Cleared to Officiate AEW Dynamite Tonight

– AEW referee Bryce Remsburg announced via social media today that he won’t be able to make it to AEW Dynamite tonight, as he’s still recovering after taking a Panama Sunrise from Adam Cole last Sunday at AEW All In. Remsburg did say that he will still be at Starrcast this weekend, and he’s hoping he’ll be cleared to officiate All Out.

Bryce Remsburg wrote, “After checking in with @DocSampson13 and his medical team and the blessing of our referee team, I won’t there tonight for #AEWDynamite after viewing a Panama Sunrise in London. Definitely planning to be at @StarrcastEvents Sunday and hoping to be cleared to officiate All Out!”

You can see Remsburg’s tweet and the clip of him taking the Panama Sunrise below.

After checking in with @DocSampson13 and his medical team and the blessing of our referee team, I won’t there tonight for #AEWDynamite after viewing a Panama Sunrise in London. Definitely planning to be at @StarrcastEvents Sunday and hoping to be cleared to officiate All Out! pic.twitter.com/M6XxVzTTII — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) August 30, 2023