Bryce Remsburg Praises Tony Schiavone As One Of AEW’s Hardest-Working Guys

Bryce Remsburg recently put Tony Schiavone, praising his work ethic as one of AEW’s best. Remsburg was on Schiavone’s What Happened When and praised the announcer’s work in the company.

“You’ve earned your keep,” Remsburg said to Schiavone (per Fightful). “Tony’s one of the hardest-working guys in AEW. Collision started, there’s kind of this division, everybody’s kind of gonna go where…Tony, maybe reluctantly, but still, raised his hand, and is one of the few guys that travels to every single show twice a week. Ring of Honor pay-per-views, Dynamite, Rampage, Collision.”

He continued, “I say Tony Schiavone and Chris, our other wardrobe guy, are the hardest-working men in All Elite Wrestling. You see Tony on camera, you see Chris behind camera. But it’s every town, every city, 66 years old, doesn’t look a day over 76, but he’s working really hard, he’s there every week, every show, making towns. A professional, a pro’s pro….I’ve been at AEW since day one, it’s been almost five years, I’ve seen a few guys come and go, but there are few that work as hard and prepare and take their job as seriously as Tony Schiavone.”