Buddy Matthews Announced for NJPW Battle in the Valley

– As previously reported, NJPW announced that former WWE Superstar, Buddy Matthews, formerly Buddy Murphy, will make his NJPW debut next month at Battle in the Valley. His appearance was announced last night at the NJPW Strong TV tapings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NJPW has now confirmed his debut with a new preview released via Twitter.

WWE released Matthews from the roster last June. You can view the announcement video for Buddy Matthews making his New Japan debut below.

NJPW Battle in the Valley is set for November 13. The event will be held at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. The event will air live on FITE TV. Tickets for the event are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.