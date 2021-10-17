Former WWE Wrestler To Debut For NJPW Strong Next Month (SPOILERS)

New Japan Pro Wrestling is currently taping episodes of NJPW Strong in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a former WWE star was announced for November. During the tapings, it was revealed that Buddy Matthews, formerly Buddy Murphy, will be making his debut for the company at Battle in the Valley on November 13. The event happens at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. It will air live on FITE TV.

Juice challenges Moose! Wipes his sweat on a fan’s towel Tana-style! Then a trailer for BUDDY MATTHEWS airs! Debuts 11.13.21.#njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/Tst3Z5is0U — headed to $SHIBuya (@clickclackcathy) October 17, 2021