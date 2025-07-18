Buff Bagwell Undergoes Right Leg Amputation

Buff Bagwell has undergone an amputation of his right leg. The WWE and WCW alumnus revealed the news on Maven’s YouTube channel in a new video posted on Friday, which you can check out below.

Per Fightful, Bagwell said that the situation stems from the August 2020 car accident that he got in. Bagwell was driving under the influence and blacked out, colliding with a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit bus station in Marietta, Georgia.

Bagwell noted that he’s underwent a number of surgeries but due to the fact that he has no kneecap since the accident, he could not undergo knee replacement. He went on to say that he could have continued doing surgeries and rehab but his leg would have had to remain straight for the rest of his life.

Bagwell said that he has remained sober and hopes to get back into the ring at some point, noting, “I want to get back in the ring, run the ropes, have a match. It’ll show that I came out of the darkness with this ting and I turned it around all the way to be back in the ring as Buff Bagwell. You don’t have to give up with something like this. I’m taking it by the horns and showing that you can have just as good of a life without a leg.”

