Bullet Club Turns On Guerillas of Destiny, Good Brothers Retain Impact Tag Titles At No Surrender
It was a shocking turn of events at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV when the Good Brothers defeated the Guerillas of Destiny. The Impact Tag Team Champions successfully retained their titles against GOD after Chris Bey caused a distraction, allowing Jay White to come in and hit a Blade Runner on Tama Tonga, allowing the Good Brothers to hit the Magic Killer and win. So it seems as though GOD has been kicked out of Bullet Club with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows back in.
You can follow along with our live coverage of No Surrender here.
The time is NOW!
Here comes G.O.D.!@Tama_Tonga @TangaloaNJPW #NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/pJycUgaf5V
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
LFG!!🔥🔥🔥@Tama_Tonga @MachineGunKA #NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/Dz3RNOIZXy
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
Guerilla tactics!@Tama_Tonga @TangaloaNJPW #NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/KOgZ30y34X
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
Pumphandle slam from @The_BigLG!#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/EEc2I6EslW
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
.@Tama_Tonga looking to end the Good Bros reign once and for all!#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/yULrHRjJnN
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
😱 @The_BigLG #NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/Yigk5a7go6
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
OMG!!! OMG!!! WHAT THE F***!!!!!!😱😱#NoSurrender #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/NkSMx5cVwg
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 20, 2022
