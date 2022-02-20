Bullet Club Turns On Guerillas of Destiny, Good Brothers Retain Impact Tag Titles At No Surrender

It was a shocking turn of events at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender PPV when the Good Brothers defeated the Guerillas of Destiny. The Impact Tag Team Champions successfully retained their titles against GOD after Chris Bey caused a distraction, allowing Jay White to come in and hit a Blade Runner on Tama Tonga, allowing the Good Brothers to hit the Magic Killer and win. So it seems as though GOD has been kicked out of Bullet Club with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows back in.

